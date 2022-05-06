Montreal Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille not running in October election

Quebec Liberal MNAs David Birnbaum, from the left, Paule Robitaille and Lise Theriault react to the applauds before being sworn in as member of the National Assembly Monday, October 15, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. Robitaille announced on social media she will not seek re-election in the October 2022 provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Liberal MNAs David Birnbaum, from the left, Paule Robitaille and Lise Theriault react to the applauds before being sworn in as member of the National Assembly Monday, October 15, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. Robitaille announced on social media she will not seek re-election in the October 2022 provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

