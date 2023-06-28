Montreal launches 'RENFORT' hotline to prevent gun violence

The City of Montreal, in conjunction with the Centre for the prevention of radicalization leading to violence (CPRMV), announced the creation of a new hotline aimed at preventing gun violence among families in the metropolis.

The telephone line, called, RENFORT (514-653-6363), is free and confidential. During weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., counsellors will be available to answer questions in seven languages.

"Parents who feel powerless in the face of the violence their children may be experiencing now have access to a non-judgmental helpline staffed by specialists. It's very important to us that they can be listened to, advised or referred to the many services and resources available in the metropolitan area," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in a press release.

The initiative is one of the commitments made by the city at last year's Montreal Forum to Combat Gun Violence, and is the third project to be implemented since the event. It will be financed from a $3 million envelope dedicated to funding projects set up by and for young Montrealers.

"This initiative will support Montreal families and contribute to their sense of security, while building a more cohesive city," said Josefina Blanco, who is responsible for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness, universal accessibility, women, youth and seniors on the Ville de Montréal executive committee, in the release.

The project also supports the Montreal police service's (SPVM) fight against gun violence in the city.

Two weeks ago, police chief Director Fady Dagher announced at a press briefing that, in the first five months of 2023, firearm discharges, attempted murders and homicides involving firearms were down 30 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Between Jan. 1 and May 31, the SPVM recorded 40 events in which at least one shot was fired. Of these, three homicides and 16 attempted murders involving firearms were recorded in the metropolis.

Firearms seizures have also increased. Since the beginning of the year, 367 firearms have been seized by Montreal police, which is 107 more than at the same date in 2022.

Given the young age of many of those apprehended in recent months, Dagher had also stated his intention to get young offenders off the streets by focusing on prevention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2023.

- This report was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.