Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
After a heat wave swept the city this week, with three consecutive days where daytime highs were above 30 degrees Celsius, Montreal is now bracing itself for the potential of thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm watches for the Montreal area on June 6, 2024.
A low pressure system will bring heavy rain and the risk of thunderstorms to Montreal beginning Thursday afternoon, with the possibility for a heavy downpour early Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates some areas could see over 50 mm. of rain.
We’ll be keeping our eyes on the total rainfall, as of right now the record on June 6 in 1963 is 42.4 mm.
Montreal could also see strong south easterly winds, gusting up to 40 km/hr. Thursday marks another above average day temperature-wise, with daytime highs hovering in the upper 20s, feeling like like 34.
Futurecast for June 6, 2024.
Friday will see a return of precipitation, with periods of rain in the afternoon, with rainfall amounts expected to be around 10 mm. Environment Canada is also warning the risk of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, where we will see seasonal daytime high of 22 C. Overnight, there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers with cloudy skies.
Pack your umbrellas for the Grand Prix qualifying race on Saturday, with approximately 5 mm. of rain expected to begin before noon. The high on Saturday will be 18 degrees C, which is slightly cooler than seasonal, and certainly compared to the heat wave we saw all week.
The main F1 event could also face the potential of rain. At this time there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers, where Montreal could see 5 mm. of rain, and a daytime high of 19 degrees C.
Seven-day forecast for Montreal on June 6, 2024.
