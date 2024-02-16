Montreal Jeopardy! contestant signs off in English, French and Mohawk

He may not have won, but Vince Bacani made history Friday night on Jeopary! when he signed off in three languages: English, French and Mohawk.

Underneath his written answer for Final Jeopardy, Bacani expressed his gratitude with a THANKS/MERCI/NIÁ:WEN.

(He got the answer right, by the way, with 'What is Cat on a Hot Tin Roof?')

In addition to his job as a risk manager, Bacani plays the organ at St. Francis Xavier Church in Kahnawà:ke, a Mohawk community on Montreal's South Shore.

He first appeared on Jeopardy in January and returned for the 'Champions Wildcard' tournament in February.

While Friday's game marked the end of the road for Bacani -- at least for now -- fellow Montrealer Diandra D'Alessio is slated to play in the semi-finals on Monday.