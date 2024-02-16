MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Jeopardy! contestant signs off in English, French and Mohawk

    Share

    He may not have won, but Vince Bacani made history Friday night on Jeopary! when he signed off in three languages: English, French and Mohawk.

    Underneath his written answer for Final Jeopardy, Bacani expressed his gratitude with a THANKS/MERCI/NIÁ:WEN.

    (He got the answer right, by the way, with 'What is Cat on a Hot Tin Roof?')

    In addition to his job as a risk manager, Bacani plays the organ at St. Francis Xavier Church in Kahnawà:ke, a Mohawk community on Montreal's South Shore.

    He first appeared on Jeopardy in January and returned for the 'Champions Wildcard' tournament in February.

    While Friday's game marked the end of the road for Bacani -- at least for now -- fellow Montrealer Diandra D'Alessio is slated to play in the semi-finals on Monday.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News