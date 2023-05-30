Montreal is spending $30 million to expand and improve bike paths
The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network.
The 53 projects, estimated to cost $30 million, will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.
The cycling program includes the following:
- Continuing the Verdun Street bike path to Atwater Avenue.
- Developing new one-way lanes on Christophe-Colomb Avenue (expected to come into service in the fall).
- Developing a two-way path on Prieur East Street linking the Montreal North and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs.
- Constructing the new Bourbonniere Avenue bike path linking the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs.
- Constructing a two-way path on Bourret Avenue, the first safe Decarie crossing north of Sherbrooke.
"When we unveiled our Cycling Vision 2023-2027 in the autumn, we reaffirmed the extent to which the development of Montreal's cycling network is a priority for us," said associate councillor for active transport on the city's executive committee Marianne Giguere. "We are pursuing our active mobility efforts to encourage people to get moving, to travel efficiently and enjoyably while helping to make Montreal a carbon-neutral city by 2050."
A cyclist rides along one of Montreal's growing number of bike paths in the city. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
Giguere said the city plans to promote walking and cycling year-round, adding that the 12-month BIXI pilot project is an "excellent example" of this.
"Today, cycling is more than ever part of the habits of citizens in all four corners of the city, and we can be proud of that," said executive committee member Sophie Mauzerolle.
The program is part of the city's four-year Vision Velo, which will run until 2027 and hopes to add 200 kilometres of bike lanes.
A map of the city's bike paths can be found here.
Montreal's bike path network continues to expand. The city announced a $30 million program that includes over 50 projects in 2023. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
