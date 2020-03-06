MONTREAL -- Academy goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Impact Friday.

"We are very happy to see a youngster from the academy signing his first professional contract," said sports director Olivier Renard. "Jonathan proved during training camp that the club can count on him."

The 18-year-old goalkeeper joined the academy in 2015, passing through the club's U15, U17 and U19 teams. He was with the Impact U17 in 2018, when the team reached the Development Academy semi-finals.

"It is a great pride to sign with my club. It represents a dream which has become a reality," said Sirois. "The first step is done, but I have to keep improving."

Sirois was born in LaSalle and grew up in Saint-Hubert. He played for the Spatial de Saint-Hubert before joining the Impact Academy. He is the 18th player trained at the club to sign a contract with the Impact's first team.

The Montreal club will be back in action on Saturday at Toyota Stadium, the home of FC Dallas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2020.