MONTREAL -- As the Quebec government continues to refuse to make exceptions for the homeless during the province's curfew, plans are underway to erect a heated tent in Cabot Square.

The tent idea was brought forward by non-profit day centre Resilience Montreal.

“If you're in the metro for too long, they ask you to leave and if you sit down, they give you a ticket,” said Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women's Shelter, which oversees Resilience Montreal. “There's nowhere to go in this area, especially on the weekends, to keep warm. Even at Resilience, because of the COVID outbreak, our services are limited. They can come in and get something to eat but they have to leave. So the idea of a warming tent is really important because the people in this area are cold all the time. This curfew is so punitive.”

Though no public money has yet been allocated, the family that owns Kahnawake's Host Hotel has pledged $25,000.

“We're bringing in generators and gas and donations for the tent,” said Mary Goodleaf. “Hopefully, it gives people a warm place to rest their head for the next few weeks and maybe by luck, somebody else will want to contribute also.”

“If it saves one person's life or helps out someone in a small or huge way... It's kind of humbling. It hits home when you see what's happening here. We're grateful we're able to help out,” said Barton Goodleaf.

Premier Francois Legault has repeatedly stressed that homeless people will not be exempt from Quebec's curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until Feb. 8, saying he believes that if there is an exemption, some people may pretend to be homeless in an attempt to get around the curfew. He has said he expects police to use their discretion in handing out tickets. A recent study found that homeless Montrealers receive 40 per cent of tickets issued by police.

Advocates have taken the provincial government to court in an attempt to get an exemption from the curfew for the homeless. A ruling is expected later this week.

Nakuset said she is hoping the warming tent will be approved by the various levels of government this week, with eyes towards having the tent set up by Friday. Montreal temperatures are forecasted to drop over the weekend.