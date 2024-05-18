Montreal Heart Institute implants new game-changing defibrillator

The Montreal Heart Institute unveiled a new-generation defibrillator this week that it says is a major advance in cardiac care.

The Aurora EV-ICD defibrillator delivers shocks or pulses to restore the heart's normal rhythm or start beating again, according to an MHI news release.

Electrophysiologist and cardiologist Dr. Blandine Mondésert led the team that implanted the new defibrillator on Thursday, which the MHI says opens new perspectives for cardiac disorder patients.

"The Aurora defibrillator offers the life-saving benefits of traditional defibrillators, without the need to insert leads into the heart or vascular system," the MHI news release reads. "With the housing placed on the left side of the chest and the electrode under the sternum, this minimally invasive method significantly reduces the risk of long-term complications, such as vessel obstruction, heart valve leakage or potential infection."

The MHI adds that the Aurora has a longer lifespan.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation says around 60,000 cardiac arrests occur each year outside of hospitals, about one every nine minutes. About one in 10 survives.

The MHI said it installs around 550 cardiac defibrillators every year to prevent cardiac arrest.