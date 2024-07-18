MONTREAL
    • CF Montreal ties 2-2 with New York Red Bulls

    CF Montreal's Josef Martínez (17) scores on New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel (31) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) CF Montreal's Josef Martínez (17) scores on New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel (31) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Josef Martinez scored two second-half goals to help CF Montreal rally for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

    The game was delayed an hour and 44 minutes at halftime because of thunderstorms in the area.

    "We watched a little bit of video of the first half during the weather delay," Martinez said. "We have to be better because we conceded the first goal, but the rain helped us a little bit. They pushed a lot in the first half. They were at home so obviously they are more confident but the weather helped us a little bit and you know, it's soccer."

    Montreal (6-9-9) has three wins and just one loss in its last five games. New York (9-4-11) is unbeaten (with just one win) in seven consecutive games since a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution on June 8.

    Martinez capped the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

    Jules-Anthony Vilsaint drew a foul in the area, which conceded by Sean Nealis.

    After a video review, Nealis was shown a red card (denial of a scoring opportunity) in the 80th minute, and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way.

    Wiki Carmona ripped a rolling shot from 25 yards out that slipped inside the post to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

    The 21-year-old, in his fourth MLS season, has three goals this season, surpassing his career total of two coming into the season.

    Matías Coccaro tapped a free kick from just outside the area to a nearby Martinez, who blasted a one-touch shot that ricocheted off Montreal's Nathan Saliba into the net to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

    Martínez's goals were the 10th and 11th scored by a Montreal substitute this season, which set a club record.

    "I think the fresh legs from Josef Martínez and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint coming on really open the game up for us," winger Ariel Lassiter said. "I think that all the subs today really showed that they can be playing. That's a really important point for us on the road, and getting a result here in New York is definitely not easy."

    Montreal's Mathieu Choinière, making his first appearance since May 29, re-directed a corner kick into the net for an own goal that gave the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 75th.

    The Red Bulls and Montreal also played to a 2-2 tie on June 19.

    CF Montreal is at home against Toronto FC on Saturday.

    New York is on the road against Cincinnati. 

