CF Montreal ties 2-2 with New York Red Bulls

Josef Martinez scored two second-half goals to help CF Montreal rally for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

The game was delayed an hour and 44 minutes at halftime because of thunderstorms in the area.

"We watched a little bit of video of the first half during the weather delay," Martinez said. "We have to be better because we conceded the first goal, but the rain helped us a little bit. They pushed a lot in the first half. They were at home so obviously they are more confident but the weather helped us a little bit and you know, it's soccer."

Montreal (6-9-9) has three wins and just one loss in its last five games. New York (9-4-11) is unbeaten (with just one win) in seven consecutive games since a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution on June 8.

Martinez capped the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint drew a foul in the area, which conceded by Sean Nealis.

After a video review, Nealis was shown a red card (denial of a scoring opportunity) in the 80th minute, and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way.

Wiki Carmona ripped a rolling shot from 25 yards out that slipped inside the post to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

The 21-year-old, in his fourth MLS season, has three goals this season, surpassing his career total of two coming into the season.

Matías Coccaro tapped a free kick from just outside the area to a nearby Martinez, who blasted a one-touch shot that ricocheted off Montreal's Nathan Saliba into the net to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Martínez's goals were the 10th and 11th scored by a Montreal substitute this season, which set a club record.

"I think the fresh legs from Josef Martínez and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint coming on really open the game up for us," winger Ariel Lassiter said. "I think that all the subs today really showed that they can be playing. That's a really important point for us on the road, and getting a result here in New York is definitely not easy."

Montreal's Mathieu Choinière, making his first appearance since May 29, re-directed a corner kick into the net for an own goal that gave the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 75th.

The Red Bulls and Montreal also played to a 2-2 tie on June 19.

CF Montreal is at home against Toronto FC on Saturday.

New York is on the road against Cincinnati.