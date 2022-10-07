Montreal health-care workers, family skate with Disney on Ice

Some health care workers and their families got the star treatment Friday with an invitation to skate with Disney on Ice performers at Place Bell in Laval.

“We're really excited, right Myriam?” Yougeng "Kyrie" Wang asked her daughter before hitting the ice. Wang is a pathologist with the MUHC who splits their time between the Glen site and Val d'Or.

“I was looking forward to that,” said Andrea Parks, who works at the Glen ER -- she came with her two sons.

“I worked nights last night, got home got them up and came here,” she said. “They're all excited!”

“Over the last two years, there have been a lot of sacrifices by front-line workers,” said MUHC Foundation Development Vice-President Miguel Burnier.

The event was the product of a partnership between the MUHC Foundation and Disney, created with the intention of giving health-care workers a break with family.

The event was also a homecoming for Montreal-born competitive skater Olivier Poupart.

“I did provincial-level, national-level, and eventually Disney on Ice came to decide to offer me [a position], and now I’m living the tour life.”

He’ll spend the long weekend skating with kids and their families.

“Over the last 2 years, there have been a lot of sacrifices by front-line workers,” said MUHC Foundation Development Vice-President Miguel Burnier.

-- For a look at the day on the ice, watch the video report above by CTV's Christine Long