Montreal had its second warmest winter on record, says Environment Canada

Montreal is experiencing its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1871, Environment Canada has said.

Meteorologist Gregory Yang pointed out that the average monthly temperature for December, January and February was four degrees above normal.

On Feb. 27, the temperature reached 14.9 degrees, a record for that date. Only the winter of 2001-2002 was warmer in Montreal.

The warm weather even prompted Génie, the black bear at the Écomuseum Zoo in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the island of Montreal, to come out of hibernation earlier than usual.

Genie the black bear emerges from hibernation on Mar. 1, 2024 at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. (Christine Long/CTV News)

A spokeswoman, Sarah Prince-Robin, said the bear made its first official appearance on Friday, just in time for the start of the spring break for many students.

She suggested that a number of factors may have contributed to the animal's early awakening.

This large mammal is often triggered by the temperature and barometric pressure to realize that spring is just around the corner.