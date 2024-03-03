MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal had its second warmest winter on record, says Environment Canada

    People enjoy the mild temperatures as they walk through Lafontaine Park Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz People enjoy the mild temperatures as they walk through Lafontaine Park Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Montreal is experiencing its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1871, Environment Canada has said.

    Meteorologist Gregory Yang pointed out that the average monthly temperature for December, January and February was four degrees above normal.

    On Feb. 27, the temperature reached 14.9 degrees, a record for that date. Only the winter of 2001-2002 was warmer in Montreal.

    The warm weather even prompted Génie, the black bear at the Écomuseum Zoo in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the island of Montreal, to come out of hibernation earlier than usual.

    Genie the black bear emerges from hibernation on Mar. 1, 2024 at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. (Christine Long/CTV News)

    A spokeswoman, Sarah Prince-Robin, said the bear made its first official appearance on Friday, just in time for the start of the spring break for many students.

    She suggested that a number of factors may have contributed to the animal's early awakening.

    This large mammal is often triggered by the temperature and barometric pressure to realize that spring is just around the corner.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 3, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Canada sanctions more Russians over Navalny death

    Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News