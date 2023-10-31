MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal grocery store stabbing leaves man in critical condition

    Police cruiser file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed at a grocery store in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough on Tuesday.

    Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the Maxi on Masson Street, near Molson Street, at 9:10 a.m.

    "Police assisted a man who had injuries to his upper body," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was transported to hospital in critical condition."

    A suspect was arrested on the scene.

    "He will be transported to hospital to be treated for injuries that do not put his life in danger," Drouin said, adding police have not yet established a link between the individuals.

     

    A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.

