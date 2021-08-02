MONTREAL -- A former Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism following an undercover police operation in Villa Maria Metro which led to his arrest.

The prosecution stated 39-year-old Simon Lamarre filmed film teenagers in public pools, in the metro, and on escalators.

He used his cell phone to film unsuspecting girls, capturing images of their bodies, and up their skirts, according to prosecutors.

His former girlfriend notified police after discovering the videos on an old computer and discarded USB keys.

The arrest took place on Sept. 25, 2020, while Lamarre was going up the stairs at the Villa Maria metro.

At the same time, he was recording video under the skirts of three high-school students, who attended a nearby private school.

Undercover police were waiting for him when he stepped outside, and placed him under arrest.

At the time, Lamarre was teaching Grade 5 at the Notre-Dame-De-Grace elementary school -- a job he then quit to become a lecturer at both University of Montreal and University of Sherbrooke, in their education faculties.

Both institutions issued statements indicating that Lamarre isn’t currently assigned any classes.

The University of Montreal said it found Lamarre’s behavior unacceptable, and that it would investigate options moving forward. The University of Sherbrooke says it will wait for his sentencing on October 21st before making a decision.

Meantime, Lamarre is forbidden from being in the presence of minors while on bail.