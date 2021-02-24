MONTREAL -- Elementary-school students in Greater Montreal will have to wear a medical mask in class after spring break, The Canadian Press has learned from a reliable source.

Kids in many other regions will follow. The Legault government will extend the measure to all parts of the province classified as COVID-19 red zones a week later.

Public health officials recommended that the government tighten health measures in schools in order to counter the threat of new variants.

On Wednesday, Montreal public health officials said that they are currently battling 22 outbreaks involving the variant, almost all of which are in schools or daycares. About eight to 10 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases in Montreal are now variant cases, they said.

Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge will announce the changes on Thursday, according to information gathered by The Canadian Press.

There isn't expected to be any change in orange zone regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021, with files from CTV News.