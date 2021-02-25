MONTREAL -- Grade 11 students were back in class at Pierrefonds Community High School (PCHS) Thursday after switching to home learning when a classmate tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected student received their positive test on Friday. On Tuesday, several grade 11 students were asked to stay home.

“As soon as the positive case was identified, parents, fellow bubble members and school administrators were informed to minimize any potential spread,” said Darren Becker, director of communications for the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

Following the diagnosis, contact tracing was done to determine who may have been exposed. As a result, some students will remain in isolation.

“A small group of Secondary 5 students at PCHS remain in isolation due to exposure at the end of last week and will not return to school until after the March break,” said Becker.

On Thursday, Becker told CTV News there were no confirmed additional cases associated with the student.