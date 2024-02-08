Montreal East car mechanic torched on early Thursday

A car mechanic's shop was destroyed by fire early on Friday morning in Montreal East.

There were no injuries, but as the cause of the fire was still unknown several hours later, the Montreal police (SPVM) said that its arson squad would be in charge of the investigation.

Investigators were expected to arrive later on Thursday at the scene of the fire on Marien Avenue, near the intersection of Ontario Street, in a commercial and industrial area of Montreal East.

The fire is believed to have started at around 4:50 a.m., according to the SPVM.

Montreal firefighters (SSIM) were unable to prevent extensive damage.

An initial analysis of the rubble did not uncover any criminal elements that might have been the cause.

A security perimeter was set up around the burnt-out building to facilitate the task of police investigators.