MONTREAL -- A new study suggests some of Montreal’s cultural communities are disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19.

Researchers at the Institut Universitaire SHERPA have identified certain risk factors within the city’s multi-ethnic and disadvantaged neighbourhoods – including working jobs where COVID-19 exposure is a high risk, financial and migratory status, being allophone, and being targeted by racism.

One of the authors of the study pointed out that there is much at stake for these groups in the context of a pandemic.

“Inequalities can lead to infections and deaths,” said Janet Cleveland. “Migrants with a precarious status and newcomers are more often exposed to unsafe working conditions, overcrowded housing and difficulties in accessing health care.”

The report details how, for example, the Quebec government said at the very beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 testing would be free for everyone residing in Quebec regardless of their status -- but several people who showed up for tests were asked to present their health cards.

The report also mentions access to foodbanks for families who relied on them before the pandemic was limited once it hit due to an increase in demand. Childcare was also a concern, as several people from Montreal's cultural communities work essential service jobs but had to keep their children home at the beginning of the pandemic because daycare was reserved for healthcare workers.

While Quebec has put certain measures in place to help address concerns that impact Montreal’s most vulnerable communities, the authors of the study released on Tuesday argue more needs to be done, especially if there is a second lockdown. For this reason, they put forward a series of recommendations and sent it to multiple government bodies.

The recommendations include:

Collecting data on COVID-19’s social determinants

Facilitating collaboration and consultation with communities

Improving access to health information by offering it in multiple languages

Promoting acess to health services

Providing universal access to financial support

Ensuring that health and safety measures related to COVID-19 are implemented in workplaces

Guaranteeing food security

Preventing evictions connected to COVID-19

Promoting family wellbeing

Strengthening intercommunity relations and acting against racism

“Measures must be taken to protect the health of everyone, regardless of their migration status, language or origins,” Cleveland said.