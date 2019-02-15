Featured Video
Montreal construction for weekend of Feb. 15
When 18-wheelers come along, the Angrignon overpass is only one lane in each direction (CTV Montreal/Jean-Luc Boulch)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 7:58AM EST
Major work will be taking place this weekend in the Turcot Interchange, on Highway 15, and along Angrignon Blvd.
Turcot Interchange
- Multiple roadways are closed from 11 p.m. Friday Feb. 15 until 5 a.m. Monday Feb. 18.
- Highway 15 North from Exit 58 (Highway 10) until the next entrance
- Highway 15 North from Exit 62 (De la Verendrye) until the Sherbrooke St. Entrance
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 South from the Turcot until the Atwater Entrance
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South
Angrignon Interchange
- Angrignon Blvd. will be closed in both directions over the canal from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
Latest Montreal News
- Montrealer says she was deliberately plowed in
- Man says his car was heavily damaged by snow removal vehicle in Ahuntsic
- 11-year-old Ontario girl, subject of Amber Alert, found dead: police
- Dawson holds community feast to remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
- Families homeless after Montreal East fire