Major work will be taking place this weekend in the Turcot Interchange, on Highway 15, and along Angrignon Blvd.

 

Turcot Interchange

  • Multiple roadways are closed from 11 p.m. Friday Feb. 15 until 5 a.m. Monday Feb. 18.
  • Highway 15 North from Exit 58 (Highway 10) until the next entrance
  • Highway 15 North from Exit 62 (De la Verendrye) until the Sherbrooke St. Entrance
  • Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
  • Highway 15 South from the Turcot until the Atwater Entrance
  • Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South

 

Angrignon Interchange

  • Angrignon Blvd. will be closed in both directions over the canal from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday