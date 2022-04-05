Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.

Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.

He was 78.

The OCM confirmed his death to CTV News. In a statement on Facebook, the heads of the OCM expressed their condolences to Brott's family and their shock of the death of ther "dear Maestro."

"The entire OCM Family is in a state of disbelief," read a statement by the OCM.

"Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many. His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community, and a profound sadness in our personal lives."

Hamilton police said Tuesday they were called to the scene of a collision where a driver had allegedly driven on the wrong side of the road. They said a 78-year-old man was struck around 10:20 a.m. and sent to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Three police officers, as well as the suspect who was arrested at another location, were injured and taken to hospital. Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit, is now investigating the incident.

Brott, a Ukrainian Canadian, was seen as a leader in the world of classical music not just in Montreal but beyond. He was also a mentor to young musicians.

Last month, he participated in a concert in solidarity with Montreal's Ukrainian community in response to the Russian invasion.

Brott told CTV News on Feb. 15 that he had hoped the concert would leave a lasting impression on the audience.

"This variety of different music people are going to hear tonight, most particularly Ukrainian music, will strike a responsive cord and will make the walk out of this thing [saying] ‘Well of course Ukraine should be separate,'" he said ahead of the performance.

Brott was scheduled to lead a concert alongside the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in a "Tribute to Ukraine" concert on April 20, with all proceeds set to be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.