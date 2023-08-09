Montreal community groups join forces to tackle violent crime among youth
Two Montreal community organizations are launching an initiative for youth victims of violent crime. They want to tackle violence in different communities across the city and it all starts on the basketball court.
Trevor Williams has mentored countless youths through basketball over the past 30 years. Jade Hunte is one of them.
"I was able to get a community. I was able to learn basketball and be around a lot of loving people who were able to teach me," said Hunte, a victim of crime.
Hunte says playing on the court kept her off the streets. Her father was a victim of violent crime.
"For the youth, we need a way and different places to be away from negative energy and crime itself so that we can stay off the streets," she said.
Williams knows his approach helps keep youth out of trouble, which is why his foundation is participating in an upcoming basketball tournament.
"We're just continuing what was already happening. But within the last couple of years, I just think the violence has really escalated," said the mentor.
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) and the Jamaica Association of Montreal are hosting the friendly tournament on Aug. 25. They believe basketball can be used as a preventative measure in response to growing concerns about violent crime involving youth.
"Among young people, the use of guns and knives and other weapons is rising," according to Fo Niemi, CRARR's executive director.
The idea for this tournament came from a conference hosted by the civil rights group held last March. The goal was to look at ways people from diverse backgrounds can better access crime prevention programs.
A day after the tournament, another conference will be held at Centre Saint-Pierre to bring young victims of crime and their families together in the hopes of coming up with ways to reduce youth violence.
