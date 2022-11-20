Montreal Christmas market season begins with $479,500 boost from Quebec

Quebec is shelling out just under a half-million dollars in support of the three biggest Christmas markets in Montreal

The Ministry of Tourism announced in a news release that it is granting $479,500 to the Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, which runs until New Year's Eve.

The circuit includes three markets in Atwater Market, Jean-Talon and the Quartier des spectacles, which opened the Grand Marché de Noel de Montreal on Saturday.

Tourism minister Caroline Proulx said the markets contribute to Montreal being a destination of choice.

"An exceptional showcase for local producers and artisans, this event is the ideal way for them to meet the public and present their original products," she said in a news release.

The Montreal Christmas Village opens at Atwater Market on Nov. 24 and runs to Dec. 18. The space features a movie-sled, children's shows and Santa shows up every weekend.

The Jean-Talon Christmas Market opens Nov. 26, including multiple booths and chalets hocking seasonal wares and food.

The Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food will fund $10,000 of the total through sponsorships.

"In a festive atmosphere, Montrealers and tourists alike can visit the stands and stock up on Quebec products for the holiday season," said minister Andre Lamontagne. "By encouraging biofood businesses in the city and surrounding areas, consumers are offering themselves a taste experience, in addition to making a significant purchase for Quebec producers and processors."