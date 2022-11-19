Montreal Santa Claus Parade returns with drag queen Barbada as Star Fairy

Father Christmas will once again ride his sleigh through downtown Montreal on Saturday, after a two-year absence due to health restrictions.

His return will be marked by a touch of extravagance with the presence of drag queen Barbada from Barbados, who will slip into the shoes of the Star Fairy for the first time.

The procession of some fifteen floats - all 100 per cent electric - will set off at 11 a.m. on Sainte-Catherine Street West, from Guy Street towards the Place des Festivals, where the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal also begins.

More than 500 artists and volunteers will parade alongside the red-clad grandpa, as will members of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo and the troupe from Québec Issime's December show.

Children's entertainers Atchoum and Henri Godon will also be on hand to kick off the holiday magic.

Organizers expect 400,000 people to attend the event.

"I think it will also be an opportunity for people to get back to the city centre because obviously, with the pandemic, not only did we not gather, but we also abandoned [the heart of Quebec's metropolis]," said Barbada in an interview, a few days before the event.

"We found it again this summer with the festivals, but for the holiday season, it will be another opportunity to revisit the beauty and diversity that downtown Montreal offers us."

The drag queen, who has been leading storytime with children in Quebec libraries, bookstores and daycares since 2016, promises to have a flamboyant style.

"I can guarantee you that I won't fit in door frames, not because of my swollen head," she joked, "but really because of the costume and the headdress I'll have. I think we're going to show that we're making a big comeback, all flamboyance and glitter.

"Take the time to come and see."

Barbada follows in the footsteps of Joannie Rochette, Vanessa Pilon, Ima, Marie-Mai and Marie-Ève Janvier, who have all personified the Star Fairy in recent shows.

The fact that a drag artist is interpreting this imaginary figure this time around has caused some misunderstanding and derogatory comments.

The main performer pays little attention to these reactions. She invites everyone to come and watch the show before passing judgment.

"I can understand that it's very different, but (...) you'll see that you'll be very, very, very surprised by the scope of the show this year and what it adds to have a drag queen, precisely the flamboyant side," said the artist who hosts a youth show on Tou.tv.

According to Barbada, the negative comments often come from people who have a complete lack of knowledge of the art of drag. Just as in the comedy and song worlds, there are different types of drag performers who adapt to different audiences, she said.

The content of what is said will be different from a lecture in a library to young people to a performance in a bar to an adult audience, she added.

"You don't agree that there should be drag in the Father Christmas parade? Take the time to come see the parade, see how flamboyant, extravagant, super trippy it's going to be. Then afterwards, you can say, 'Well, it was really cool, but I didn't like it.' People have the right not to like it," Barbada said.

The event, which is celebrating its 70th year, will be broadcast the following day on TVA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 19, 2022. This article was produced with the financial support of the Meta and Canadian Press News Grants.