Montreal Children's Hospital radiothon calling on donors

Four-year-old Naila Magloire is doing better than she was just a few months ago.

"She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, which is a brain tumor that's cancerous," said her mother Vanessa Pertugia. "So she underwent six months of chemotherapy and, a brain surgery, obviously, to remove the tumor. That was eight hours. And, yeah, today she's in remission, so that's amazing."

The young girl and her parents were at the 21st annual Children's Hospital radiothon on Thursday, urging others to call in and donate.

"I want to take Naila's story and just dedicate a lot of my life to this," said Pertugia. "Like to children who need the help, who need the support."

Four Bell Media English radio stations broadcasted live from the PK Subban atrium, including CJAD 800 Radio.

"It's rewarding, it's challenging, it's, emotional," said CJAD 800 radio host Ken Connors. "I mean, some of these stories that these families have gone through, their parents' tears, all the support they get from the staff here, I mean, it's a rollercoaster ride."

Five-year-old Maya Kanaan has a rare auto-immune disease that attacks the platelets in her blood.

"Basically, when the platelets are low, you can bleed out internally or externally," said her mother Melanie Iannuzzi. "So she bumps her head, she can have a brain hemorrhage. She cuts herself, she could bleed out."

It's a terrifying condition, and Kanaan has been hospitalized multiple times.

She, however, always has a smile on her face.

"I like the doctors and nurses and like everybody," she said.

The event on Thursday is about helping the caregivers who treat young people like Kanaan.

"Donations make the difference between a good hospital and an outstanding one," said Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation vice president Kim Fraser.