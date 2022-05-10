Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, eft, and Chris Wideman, top, congratulate teammate Jordan Harris after scoring past Florida Panthers goaltender Jonas Johansson, not shown, during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, April 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, eft, and Chris Wideman, top, congratulate teammate Jordan Harris after scoring past Florida Panthers goaltender Jonas Johansson, not shown, during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, April 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon