MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens on Monday traded veteran centre Nate Thompson to the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

Thompson was traded to the Canadiens from the Los Angeles Kings in February of 2019.

In 88 games with the Habs, Thompson scored 21 points (five goals, 16 assists).

Thompson, who will be a free agent at the end of the 2019-2020 NHL season, will be playing with his eighth NHL team when he joins the Flyers.

On Sunday, the Canadiens announced that they had traded veteran sniper Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2020.

Montreal Canadiens general manager granted Kovalchuk his wish of playing for a Stanley Cup contender.

Kovalchuk says Bergevin received better offers from different teams, but the GM wanted to give the veteran winger a say in the matter.

Montreal is six points out of a playoff spot.

Kovalchuk stopped at Montreal's practice facility in Brossard to say farewell to his former Canadiens teammates on Monday before heading to the airport.

The 36-year-old told reporters he was very excited to join Washington and spoke to Capitals star and fellow Russian Alex Ovechkin on Sunday.

A fan favourite in Montreal, Kovalchuk had six goals and 13 points in 22 games with the Canadiens on Jan. 3 after being waived by the Los Angeles Kings a month earlier.

The veteran did not rule out the possibility of returning to Montreal as a free agent on July 1.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.