MONTREAL -- The Cinderella story has come to an end.

After the Montreal Canadiens defied all expectations to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning were simply too much, winning 1-0 in a decisive fifth game.

On their way to their first trip to the Finals since 1993, the Canadiens were repeatedly the underdogs. First it was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who the Habs had to win three elimination games in a row to knock off after falling behind in the series 3-1. Then, a sweep of the favoured Winnipeg Jets and a six-game series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

But the magic ran out against the reigning champions, who took the first three games of the series. An overtime win in game four briefly gave Canadiens fans hope of another miracle, but it was simply not to be.

The Lightning become the first back-to-back Stanley Cup champions since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

