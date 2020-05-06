MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens, the Laval Rocket, evenko and Equipe Spectra have announced the creation of Rise Together, a fundraising initiative to support front-line health-care workers and to help people affected by COVID-19.

The CH Group, which operates the four organizations involved in the project, specifies that the initiative will present both auctions and draws giving participants a chance to win "unique" experiences. All will take place online at Canadiens.com/seleverensemble.

The list of prizes includes flying with the Canadiens to attend a road game against one of the original six NHL teams, or to experience the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival as an artist behind the scenes.

The initiative will help support members of the community who have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, France Margaret Belanger, chief of commercial affairs with the CH Group, said in a statement.

The profits will be donated to the COVID-19 emergency fund of Centraide of Greater Montreal. They will also be used to serve meals prepared by the chefs and staff of the Bell Centre restaurants to front-line health workers in long-term care facilities for seniors (CHSLDs) in the greater Montreal area.

Belanger said Montreal has always been a cultural hub that brings together the sports, music and entertainment sectors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.