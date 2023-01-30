Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price family looking to move, sell home

Months after a knee injury took Montreal goaltender Carey Price off the ice for the 2023 season, the Price family says they're preparing to leave the province.

"It looks like we will be making the move to Kelowna (British Columbia) after this hockey season." wrote Angela Price, Carey's wife, on social media. "I feel like we will come back for visits quite often."

She made the announcement in response to a question from a follower online. In it, Angela Price said they will leave when their six-year-old, Liv, finishes the school year.

The golf course-laden interior B.C. city is just under 400 kilometres from Vancouver, and is the home or destination spot for several current and former NHLers including Trevor Linden, Wade Redden and Shea Weber.

The Price family lives in Kelowna during the off season. Price was born in Vancouver, B.C. and his mother is a member of the Ulkatcho Indigenous community near Anahim Lake, some 800 kiloemtres north of Vancouver.

In response to another question, Angela Price said the family is planning to sell the house.

"Yes, we will (sell our house)," she wrote. "It's going to be hard to say goodbye to this house and especially our neighbours."

Carey Price has been on the Habs' injury reserve list for some time. Last fall, General Manager Kent Hughes said the star goalie's knee hadn't responded to rehab.

"I'm still having some issues getting up and down stairs," said Price at an October press conference.

"Carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult," he said. "My first priority is to get my body in a place to where I'm pain-free in my day-to-day living and go from there."

During that press conference, he said he was not planning to retire, however, his condition meant it would require a "miracle" to be able to play this season.

"There's that outside hope of a miracle happening that maybe I could come back out and play at some point," he said at the time.

Just what Price's expected move means for his future on the team is still unclear. CTV News has reached out to the team for clarification.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who is on the long term injury reserve list, speaks to the media at the team’s practice facility, Monday, October 24, 2022 in Brossard, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

HALL OF FAME CAREER

Price laced up with the Habs for his last game on April 29, 2022 in a 10-2 win against the Florida Panthers.

He put his stick down and began waving at his family at the Bell Centre. It was his only win in five games in that season.

It was Price's 361st win (22nd all time) in 700 starts, all for the bleu-blanc-rouge. He came off the bench in 12 other games.

He has a career save percentage of .917 with a 2.51 goals against average over that time.

The knee injury and a stint in the NHL's Player Assistance Program for alcohol use kept Price out of action for the majority of the season following the Canadiens' trip to the Stanley Cup finals in 2021.

Price won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie in 2014-15, also picking up the Ted Lindsay, Bill Masterton Memorial, William M. Jennings and Hart trophy as the league's top player that season.

He won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022, which is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.

Montreal Candiens' Carey Price poses with trophies for awards he won at the NHL Awards show Wednesday, June 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. Form left are the William M. Jennings trophy, the Vezina Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award trophy and the Art Ross trophy. (AP Photo/John Locher)