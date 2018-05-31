

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms Thursday with defenceman Rinat Valiev on a one-year, two-way contract for next season.

The agreement will be worth US$650,000 at the NHL level and $80,000 in AHL salary, with $105,000 guaranteed, the Canadiens said in a release.

Valiev was acquired in the deal that sent forward Tomas Plekanec to the Toronto Maple Leafs last February.

The 23-year-old Russian appeared in two games with the Canadiens before being injured. He had 18 points (6-12) over 45 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket.

Valiev did not record a point in 10 games with the Maple Leafs in the 2015-16 season. He has 54 points (13-41) in 154 career AHL games.