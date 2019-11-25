MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal unveiled Monday its $6.17-billion budget for 2020 -- up 8.1 per cent from 2019, which hikes residential tax rates by an average of 2.1 per cent across the city.

It also presented a $6-billion capital works budget for the next three years, half of which will be spent on improving the city's water and road infrastructure.

The city says its spending is centred on four priorities: mobility, ecological transition, housing and economic development.

It is devoting $2.11 billion to urban planning and mobility initiatives, including increasing its contributions to the ARTM regional transit authority, Bixi, the city's new mobility squad and the Vision Zero program, which aims to reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

The city's ecological transition spending focuses on accelerating its shift to zero waste and purchasing and preserving green spaces.

Montreal will also be spending more than $200 million on housing, working toward reaching the administration's goal of creating 12,000 social housing units; the city says it is already halfway there.

The city says it will also spend some $555 million on its economic development strategy, which aims to revitalize the city's economy.

However, an increase in spending means an increase in tax rates. Residential taxes are going up an average of 2.1 per cent across the city.

Verdun will see the highest increase in taxes, at 3.2 per cent. Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce and the Plateau-Mont-Royal are close behind, with increases of 3.1 per cent.

Non-residential tax rates are going up by an average of 1.5 per cent. This is Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's third budget as mayor.

This is a developing story that will be updated.