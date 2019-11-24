MONTREAL -- The City of Longueuil and commuters on the South Shore got some good news Sunday, as the Francois Legault CAQ government is laying the groundwork to extend the yellow metro line.

The provincial government announced the creation of a new project office in Longueuil that has an initial budget of $60 million. It draws together the South Shore Bus Authority, the commuter rail agency, the province and the City of Longueuil.

About 40 per cent of all South Shore commuters use the yellow metro line to get to Montreal and Longueuil has been wanting an extension of it for decades.

"We are waiting since 1967," said Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent.

The form of the metro extension will be discussed in the coming months that could connect the existing metro line with an electric rail system.

"We're very open to a different mode of collective transportation," said Quebec Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau.

There have been two proposed maps presented for the extended yellow line, but no concrete plans have been announced.

"It will depend on the recommendation of the project office," said Rouleau.