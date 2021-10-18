MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old Montreal boy has died after being stabbed just outside his school on Monday.

The boy was sent to hospital with serious injuries after the 3 p.m. altercation in the neighbourhood of Cote-des-Neiges. Montreal police confirmed at about 8:45 p.m. that he died.

The teen was stabbed outside the school he attended, according to the English Montreal School Board -- an alternative school called Programme Mile End that was located in the basement of another school, Coronation Elementary.

Police have given few details about what led to the stabbing, but they said the incident involved a group of young people and that they're looking for multiple suspects.

Earlier Monday, Montreal police said they were called to the intersection of Van Horne and Victoria avenues around 3 p.m. for a call about an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, who was suffering from "serious" stab wounds to his upper body.

He had been in an altercation with a group of young people near, police said at the time, the Centre sportif Cote-des-Neiges. That recreation centre is right next to Coronation Elementary, sharing a block of Van Horne with it. Plamondon Metro is right across the street.

Two or three suspects fled on foot after the incident, according to police. They have closed down the school as they investigate, setting up a command post at the scene.

In a statement Monday night, the EMSB extended its "deepest condolences" to the boy's family and friends and said it has little information about what happened.

"Because this matter is under police investigation, there is very little the EMSB can state at this time," the board wrote in a news release.

“We do not know all of the details and we await a report from police," said the board's director general, Nick Katalifos.

Both schools in the building will be closed to students on Tuesday and the board has asked its trauma team to help staff and students.

“This is a very sad day,” said Katalifos.

According to the EMSB's description of Programme Mile End, it's a small school meant only for students in grades 10 and 11, with small classes that can help them "find their confidence and reengage academically."

"Programme Mile End offers a fresh start for students, and a chance for them to discover who they are, where they want to go, and the belief that they can get there," said the description written by staff.

The school starts each year with an overnight trip to the Laurentians to help students form attachments to each other and to get motivated about classes.

"Our staff is determined to support our students in all aspects of life, and are willing to go the extra mile to try out different methods in order to determine the one that best suits their needs," said the writeup.

The death is Montreal's 25th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.