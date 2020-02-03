MONTREAL -- The Montreal borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is now subsidizing reusable menstrual products.

The borough, which already subsidizes the purchase or rental of cloth diapers by its residents, announced that it will be introducing a $40 subsidy for residents who wish to buy and use reusable menstrual products in 2020.

The new subsidy "reflects our wish to offer eco-responsible alternatives for our residents who want to change their habits in order to reduce household waste," borough mayor Francois William Croteau said in a statement, noting that more than 100 families have taken advantage of the cloth diaper subsidy since it was launched two years ago.

Croteau estimated that their initiative has stopped an estimated 340,000 disposable diapers from winding up in landfills so far, and that "these encouraging results inspired us to continue and broaden our financial support for other sustainable hygiene products."

To be eligible for the new subsidy, one must live in the borough, pledge to use the purchased reusable hygiene until they are no longer effective, purchase the products in 2020, and submit an application with proof of purchase. The subsidy can be applied to the purchase of products such as menstrual cups and washable menstrual pads or underwear.

For more information on the subsidy, visit the website of Lange bleu, the borough's partner in the initiative.

Fifty subsidies for the purchase or rental of cloth diapers will also be offered again to borough residents with children younger than one-year-old in 2020, on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply, visit Lange bleu's site.