Montreal Biodome welcomes three new lynx kittens

Three lynx kittens are entering their third week at the Montreal Biodome this week after being born on May 1.

Espace pour la vie said in a news release that the kittens and their mother are doing well, and the young lynxes "have been very lively" while their mother has been "attentively seeing to their needs with nursing, cleaning and keeping them warm."

The biodome still does not know the kittens' genders, and a strict protocol will be in place until the summer to ensure the mother can continue nursing her babies.

Baby Lynxes at the Montreal Biodome. SOURCE: Espace pour la Vie

Those wanting to see the kitties in person will have to wait until the summer.

However, those wanting to see the animals in their habitat can watch on the Espace pour la Vie Instagram page.

FUN FACT: A group of lynx is called a chain.

A female lynx at the Montreal Biodome. SOUCRE: Espace Pour la Vie