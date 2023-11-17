Montreal billionaire sex case: Class-action lawyer wants accused's assets frozen
A Montreal billionaire who allegedly paid dozens of minors for sex may try to hide his assets in case he loses a class-action lawsuit, a lawyer for the alleged victims told a Montreal court Friday.
Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the now-adult women in the proposed class-action, said he wants Robert Miller and his company, Future Electronics, to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping to ensure his alleged victims are paid. If Miller doesn't do that, the court must freeze all his assets, as well as the assets of a number of companies and individuals tied to him, Orenstein said.
"If after all this goes to trial and the over 50 plaintiffs are successful, and they can never collect because we let a billionaire run off with his money, that would be reprehensive," he told a Quebec Superior Court justice.
The issue is particularly urgent because Miller is in the process of selling the company for $5.2 billion, Orenstein said, adding that he worries the proceeds of the sale will disappear into foreign bank accounts out of the reach of Quebec courts. He said bailiffs who he has sent to serve legal papers to Miller haven't been able to find him and several property transactions allegedly suggest Miller is attempting to hide assets.
But Miller's lawyer, Karim Renno, told the court there's no evidence his client is trying to hide his money. "There is absolutely no justification for this order, this is an embarrassment of monumental proportions and it is an abuse of procedure," he told the court.
Renno argued that the recent property transactions weren't suspicious and that Miller is still living in Quebec. "He's not going anywhere, he's bedridden, can't walk, can't drive, where's he going?"
The court order sought by Orenstein would target people who are not defendants, and is so broad it would prevent Miller from buying a chocolate bar, Renno argued.
On several occasions, Justice Eleni Yiannakis called the two lawyers to order, questioning their claims and telling them their arguments weren't relevant to her questions. Early in Friday's hearing, she scolded Orenstein after he said he was prepared to call three of Miller's alleged victims as surprise witnesses.
While the judge said she's sensitive to allegations of sexual assault and takes them seriously, an asset freeze at this stage is an "extreme remedy."
Orenstein said that since the case was filed, his firm has heard from 50 women who allege they were victims of Miller's sexual misconduct over a 30-year period beginning in the 1970s, including some who were as young as 11 at the time of the alleged crimes. Forty-one alleged victims have given statements outlining their allegations, he said, adding that he expects more women to come forward.
He said the court should order the asset freeze because Miller knows he'll lose and is preparing to hide his money. "It is very clear we'll be successful at trial," Orenstein told the court.
Three other women have filed independent lawsuits making similar allegations against Miller.
Miller has denied all the allegations.
"I would like to remind you, and specifically the attorney who keeps coming to court and saying that this is a slam dunk, that these allegations were conclusively investigated by the police in 2009. Mr. Miller wasn't acquitted, he wasn't even charged," Renno told the court.
Orenstein said his request that Miller deposit $200 million with the court is based on the amount his clients would be awarded if they win the proposed class action, which seeks $2.5 million in damages on behalf of the first woman to come forward, who says she was 17 when she was paid for sex with Miller. Some women, he said, were younger than 17 at the time of the alleged exploitation; others, he added, were exploited by Miller over a longer period than she was.
Renno said he thinks $200 million is too much. "This $2.5 million claim is absolutely ridiculous," he told the court. "There are seven-year-olds who were repeatedly raped by clergy members that get $150,000 in damages."
Yiannakis said she plans to rule in one week and that she is not considering freezing the sale of Future Electronics.
The case, which was filed in February, must still be authorized by a judge before it can proceed as a class action.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are this weekend's Montreal road closures
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southeast of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
One-of-a-kind dedicated Black arts hub aims to increase access for Black creatives in Canada
A new, first-of-its-kind arts centre dedicated to Black creatives opened this month and artists say it is long overdue and will increase the visibility of the Afro-diasporic arts in Canada.
OPINION GOP establishment strikes back as they try to claw back control from MAGA Republicans
In a column for CTVNews.ca, Washington-based political analyst Eric Ham writes about the heightening intensity as Republican candidates race to close the massive gap with perennial front runner, Donald Trump.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
'Atrociously inadequate': City urged to improve winter plan to support Toronto's unhoused population
The City is getting a failing grade for its winter plan to support Toronto's homeless population. The Shelter and Housing Justice Network (SHJN) is releasing its own plan and urging the city to implement it.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges
The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.
-
'Lord Beaverbrook would roll over in his grave': Lowry painting from Beaverbrook collection to be auctioned off
A famous painting by an English artist has been in New Brunswick for 70 years, but now it is in London to be auction off.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
'We will be here everyday': London, Ont. doctor continues calls for local MP to call a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Less than 24 hours after being arrested and charged, London doctor and humanitarian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani was back outside London North Centre Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office chanting 'a little ketchup ain’t no crime, it's ceasefire now time.'
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged
A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a fiery crash north of Cambridge.
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Suspect photos released more than a year after Vancouver triple stabbing
Vancouver police have released photos of two suspects in a triple stabbing, more than a year after the violence took place, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.
-
Commercial truck carrying chemicals goes up in flames on Okanagan Connector
A fire involving a commercial truck carrying chemicals forced the partial closure of the Okanagan Connector Friday afternoon.
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Hospital CEOs questioned about transparency
The five CEOs of area hospitals affected by October's cyberattack held a Zoom conference with members of the media, prompting one reporter to ask why it took so long.
-
New construction woes for NextStar battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
CTV News has learned there are conflicting labour laws coming into play at the factory that is a joint corporate venture and a joint investment project.
-
Demand surges for Windsor Goodfellows programs
The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their 110th annual Christmas newspaper drive amid surging demand for their programs since the same time last year.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
Ottawa
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
-
Life-sized dinosaurs taking over the Capital this weekend.
The EY Centre is hosting a captivating event this weekend as lifelike dinosaurs take center stage at Jurassic Quest.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.