    • Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation

    Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.

    Teresita Fuentes, 67, was part of Miller's "entourage" and was arrested Tuesday on a charge of pimping, police said in a news release. She was released on a promise to appear in court on July 3, the same day Miller is also due back in court after being charged with 21 sex and prostitution offences. 

    The pimping charge against Fuentes is in relation to one of the 10 complainants that were part of the charges against Miller, 80, who was arrested last Thursday at his home in Westmount.

    Fuentes and Miller both live at the same address, according to court records. The arrest warrant for Fuentes alleges she procured a victim for sexual services between Jan. 1, 2015 and Jan. 28, 2018. 

    Montreal police say their investigation into the Miller case is ongoing. At a news conference last week, Cmdr. David Shane said further arrests were possible after reopening the case into the tech CEO.

    Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of the Pointe-Claire company he founded, Future Electronics, after a documentary by CBC/Radio-Canada alleged he paid several underage girls for sexual favours over a decade.

    Miller has denied the allegations.

    Victims of sexual assault or sexual exploitation are urged to contact the Montreal police's sexual assault section at 514-280-8522, to visit a local police station, call 911, or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133. 

