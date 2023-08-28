Montreal arson squad investigating vehicle fire in Saint-Laurent

A car was destroyed by an apparent arson around 4:30 a.m. on Monday in an industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough, in northwest Montreal.

The flames spread to another vehicle parked nearby but spared the adjacent building.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a request for assistance from Montreal firefighters (SIM) regarding the fire, which occurred in the parking lot of a building on Wright Street, near the intersection of Benjamin-Hudon Street, close to the junction of highways 15 and 40.

The fire was quickly ruled to be arson, and firefighters handed over the investigation to the SPVM's arson squad. At daybreak, no arrests had been reported.

There were no apparent injuries.

Last Friday, another arson attack destroyed a car in the borough of Saint-Laurent, near a building on Tait Street, near the intersection of chemin de la Côte-Vertu.