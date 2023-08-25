Police investigating suspicious car fire in Saint-Laurent
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious car fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough early Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to a parking lot on Tait Street near the Côte-Vertu Road intersection around 5:10 a.m.
After firefighters put out the blaze, the found evidence in the rubble suggesting the fire was of a suspicious origin. The case was forwarded to the SPVM arson squad.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made; however, one person was spotted leaving the scene of the fire shortly after it started.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police seeking missing 85-year-old man from Pierrefonds
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia, Kleenex leaves the Canadian market, and the Spanish soccer federation president refuses to resign over kissing a player on the lips without her consent.
A Michigan storm with 121 kph winds downs trees and power lines; several people are killed
A strong storm powered by winds of up to 75 mph (121 kph) in Michigan downed trees, tore roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.
Toronto
-
Mississauga man behind Canadian self-harm websites linked to 88 deaths in the U.K.
The National Crime Agency in the U.K. has linked 88 deaths to Mississauga man Kenneth Law, who has been accused of selling poison and other tools for the express purpose of suicide.
-
Person reportedly swept into storm drain at Toronto park
Crews are on site at Earl Bales Park, searching for a person reportedly swept into the park’s storm drain tunnels.
-
Former Toronto mayor John Tory announces temporary return to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory will return to hosting talk radio, at least temporarily, taking over as host of NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning next week.
Atlantic
-
'It’s a very, very good thing': Replacement ferry raises spirits in eastern P.E.I.
A federal government announcement on Wednesday is now the talk of the town in eastern Prince Edward Island.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
-
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
London
-
Car fire spreads to garage in London
Crews responded to the home on Brandy Lane Court around 4 p.m. on Thursday with smoke and flames showing.
-
Ball Python found on Bruce County trail
Hikers on the Biener Trail had a surprising encounter Thursday when they found a Ball Python snake.
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
Northern Ontario
-
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
-
Indigenous company in northern Ont. inks deal to help complete 4-laning of Hwy. 69
SNC-Lavalin has signed an agreement with Indigenous-owned construction firm Shwe Miikaan to continue work expanding Highway 69 to four lanes between Sudbury and Toronto.
-
Sault-area doctor had right to drop patient due to mom's behaviour
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
Calgary
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.
-
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
-
Kitchener’s new plan to bring bigger entertainers to the city
Kitchener is hoping to bring bigger and better entertainers to the city by taking a more aggressive leadership role at four of its live venues.
Vancouver
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
-
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
-
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
-
Red Deer man charged with sexual offences involving three teenage girls
A Red Deer man has been arrested and charged following a string of sexual offences this month in the central Alberta city.
-
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Windsor
-
12 people displaced following fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and was declared under control just before 1 a.m.
-
Power out for thousands, watches and warnings come down in Windsor-Essex
Locations that could be impacted by this system include Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.
-
Emergency responders attend serious collision involving motorcycle
Tecumseh Road East in both directions between Clover and Banwell Roads has reopened following a serious collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Regina
-
Regina sexual assault centre blocked from delivering prevention message to classrooms
The director of a Regina non-profit that works to prevent sexual assault says the organization is now effectively barred from delivering its programming in schools.
-
17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures
Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police to investigate 'disruptive subgroup' of people unable to be served by existing social services
The Board of Police Commissioners is asking the Saskatoon Police Service to learn more about a group of people unable to be served by existing social services.
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.