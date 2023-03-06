Montreal arson squad investigating two early morning fires
The Montreal police department (SPVM) arson squad is investigating two fires that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.
FIRE BOMB THREW COMMERCIAL WINDOW
The Montreal fire department (SSIM) called the police to assist around 2:10 a.m. after firefighters found an incendiary device in the rubble of a fire at a commercial building on the Trans-Canada Highway at Edmond Street in Kirkland.
"When the police arrived, the firefighters already had the flames under control," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.
Dubuc said the incendiary object was found inside the front entrance and the window of the front door was smashed.
"The damages are not significant," said Dubuc. "No one was injured."
The building in question was home to the Merck pharmaceutical company's Montreal office.
The arson squad is now analyzing the scene and reviewing surveillance footage to determine how the fire started.
Police are also looking to meet with witnesses who may have seen the fire start.
ELDERLY WOMAN SUFFERS SMOKE INHALATION
An 84-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition shortly after midnight, suffering from smoke inhalation.
Police were called at 12:15 a.m. to assist after a fire broke out in a duplex on Gouin Boulevard West near Richmond Street in Pierrefonds.
The building was evacuated, leaving around five people without a place to stay for the night, said Dubuc.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but there was significant damage to the residence.
Dubuc said police were informed that the woman is out of danger and recovering in hospital.
The arson squad will investigate what caused the fire throughout the day.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
4 Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico: FBI
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Airlines vital to life in the North facing headwinds from worker shortages
Airlines that operate in the North -- where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods -- say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds.
Stationmaster charged in Greece train crash that killed 57
A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
A flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and filled the cabin with smoke, a news report said.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Tesla she was driving through downtown Toronto crashed and went up in flames late Sunday night.
-
You could face a $200 fine as snow removal gets underway in Toronto
Toronto officials are making a last-minute plea for drivers to move their vehicles in order for crews to remove the piles of snow blocking traffic and infrastructure.
-
One person dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, March 6, 2023.
London
-
Flurries expected Monday in the London region
Temperatures in the London region remain just slightly below average for this time of year. More flurries are expected on Monday as the thermometer hovers around the freezing mark.
-
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
-
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
Northern Ontario
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool with flurries for Calgary's first full week of March
March is off to a chilly start in Calgary.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
Kitchener
-
'Feels like forever ago and feels like yesterday': 3 years since first reported COVID-19 case in Waterloo region
It’s been three years since Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Granddaughter saves grandpa, vaccine mandate lawsuit, high school weapon call
A granddaughter's quick thinking, a lawsuit over vaccine mandates, and a weapon call at a Brantford high school round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Former Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry elected Ontario Liberals president
A former MPP and mayor of Cambridge has been elected to the top leadership position with the Ontario Liberal Party.
Vancouver
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demand
Grocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Family members, advocates call for greater protections for B.C. farmworkers at annual vigil
Family members gathered Sunday at an emotional vigil, marking the upcoming anniversary of a tragedy that killed three farm workers 16 years ago.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on all week
We'll see some slightly milder air move into the Edmonton region Tuesday and again toward the end of the week.
-
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway along E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police are conducting an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Serious injuries after vehicle strikes building in Tecumseh
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in Tecumseh. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Tecumseh Fire, Essex-Windsor EMS and OPP responded to the scene on Lesperance Road at Riverside Drive.
-
Investigator called in for Tuscarora Street fire
An investigator has been called in for a fire on Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street in Windsor. Fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Sunday and was declared under control about an hour later.
Regina
-
Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekend
Almost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masks
For one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.
-
Building 'outside the box': Fort Winter Festival introduces build-a-boat sled competition
The annual Fort Winter festival ended on a high note Sunday with a competition that forced competitors to think outside the box and build a sled using cardboard.
Ottawa
-
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Mayor Sutcliffe to begin work on promised line-by-line audit this week
City council just passed its 2023 budget last week, but work is set to begin on a major mayoral campaign promise ahead of the 2024 budget.
-
SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
-
'We had to fight for him': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan launches guidebook to help patients diagnosed with cancer
In January of 2015 Teri Thrun’s son, Erik Revoy was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away nine months later.
-
Saskatoon considers extending program to improve wait times for taxi service
The City of Saskatoon is considering extending a pilot program that issued a batch of new taxi licenses to help ease the burden during peak times.