Montreal-area teachers' union narrowly approves FAE agreement

Members of a fourth union affiliated with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) have narrowly accepted the agreement in principle reached over the holidays with the Quebec government.

During a general assembly on Tuesday evening, members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'ouest de Montréal (SEOM) approved the agreement in principle by 51 per cent, the union announced on Facebook.

SEOM provided no further information, including the number of members who attended the meeting and voted.

The union represents some 7,200 teachers at the Centre de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

The SEOM teachers follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in the Outaouais region, who accepted the FAE's agreement in principle by 57 per cent on Monday.

Last week, the agreement was adopted by the Alliance des professeur(e)s de Montréal at 52 per cent and by the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île, also in Montreal, at 58.5 per cent.

Only one union has so far refused the agreement, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Laval, which rejected it by 68 per cent.

Five of the FAE's nine affiliated unions and a majority of its 66,500 members must ratify the tentative agreement for it to be accepted.

Wednesday evening, members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement des Basses-Laurentides are expected to vote on the tentative agreement.

The Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Québec has its meeting planned for Thursday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2024.