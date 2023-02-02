Montreal man accused of sexually assaulting 5 women he met on dating sites
Montreal police say they arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of drugging and sexually five women that he allegedly met on dating websites over the last several months.
Samuel Moderie was arrested Wednesday by Montreal police with the help of investigators from other police forces, including Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, Saint-Jérôme and the Sûreté du Québec.
He appeared in court Thursday to face several charges, including sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, and possession of an illicit drug. Police allege he met the victims in Montreal, McMasterville and Saint-Jérôme in separate events between July 1, 2022 and Jan. 6, 2023.
"He then met them at their homes. During these meetings, the suspect administered a drug to his victim without their knowledge," said Cmdr. Line Lemay at a news conference Thursday.
Montreal police Cmdr. Line Lemay said there is reason to believe there could be more victims. (CTV News)
The accused also filmed his victims without their knowledge, according to Lemay, who on Thursday praised the women for coming forward.
"I wish to emphasize the courage of the victims who have contacted us to date. Thanks to their testimony, we were able to open an investigation and limit the number of victims," Lemay said.
The police released a photo of Moderie to the public Thursday, saying they have a "strong reason to believe he could have other victims."
The accused is described as a caucasian man who speaks French. He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest and right arm.
Anyone who is a potential victim or knows someone who might be a victim is asked to contact police by visiting a police station, calling 514-280-8502 or 911. They can also file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
