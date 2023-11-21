MONTREAL
    • Montreal Alouettes to hold Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday

    The Grey Cup will travel from the corner of De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Crescent Street to Montreal's "Quartier des Spectacles" when the Alouettes hold their championship parade on Wednesday.

    Montreal upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton to claim its first CFL title since 2010.

    The parade departs at 11:30 a.m. ET. The festivities will end at Le Parterre, a public square located at De Maisonneuve and Clark Street.

    Alouettes offensive tackle Pierre-Olivier Lestage grew up a fan of the team.

    He says he wasn't able to attend the championship parades when Montreal last won a title because he was in school.

    Now he'll get to attend it as a champion himself -- and more kids might be in attendance than usual due to a provincewide public sector strike keeping schools closed between Tuesday and Thursday.


    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 6, 2023.

