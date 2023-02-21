Montreal Alouettes sign veteran Canadians Vincent Desjardins, Jake Harty to deals

Vincent Desjardins of Quebec City takes part in on field tests during the CFL combine in Toronto, Sunday March 24, 2019. The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive lineman Desjardins and receiver Jake Harty to one-year deals Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch Vincent Desjardins of Quebec City takes part in on field tests during the CFL combine in Toronto, Sunday March 24, 2019. The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive lineman Desjardins and receiver Jake Harty to one-year deals Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

