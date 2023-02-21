Montreal Alouettes sign veteran Canadians Vincent Desjardins, Jake Harty to deals
The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive lineman Vincent Desjardins and receiver Jake Harty to one-year deals Tuesday.
Both players are Canadians.
The six-foot-one, 275-pound Desjardins had a tackle in four regular-season games with Montreal last year. The Quebec City native spent his first two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2019, 2021), recording three tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 20 regular-season contests.
The six-foot-two, 210-pound Harty registered 11 catches for 66 yards in 11 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022. The Calgary native began his CFL career with Ottawa (2015-17), winning a Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016.
Harty has appeared in 57 career regular-season CFL games, recording 48 catches for 378 yards and a TD. He has also registered 24 special-teams tackles.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.
