    • Montreal Alouettes give back to decades-long fan who lost husband

    Heather Lowengren may be one of the Montreal Alouette's biggest fans -- ever.

    The Laval resident has been supporting the team for over half a century, regularly bringing baked goods to practice for players and staff.

    In return, when she lost her husband after 51 years of marriage, the team was right there for her.

    WATCH the story of how the Alouettes gave back to one of their biggest fans.

