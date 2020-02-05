MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes are dropping their cheerleading squad next season due to budget cuts, the CFL team confirmed Wednesday.

"In the current context of financial turnaround, difficult decisions must be made," Charles Rooke, director of communications for the Alouettes, told CTV News. "It is with regret that we informed the cheerleader team this morning [Wednesday] that they will not return in 2020."

Following the news, Alouettes cheerleading director Annie Larouche took to Facebook to express her sadness on the cheer squad being cut for budgetary reasons.

"I have literally spent half my life surrounded by these amazing girls and guys," Larouche wrote. "To all of you, who have been my second family for the last 24 years, know that I am a better person because of you."

Rooke notes the organization, which was bought by two Ontario businessmen in January, had no choice but to make the difficult decision.

"This has nothing to do with the hard work they put in or their popularity," Rooke said. "Our cheer team was among the top in the league."

Larouche says she holds no hard feelings and thanked the members of her team for their spirit and enthusiasm.

"Your unique personalities have allowed me to grow and I will be eternally grateful to have had you in my life," she said. "You have been a source of inspiration and pure happiness and I am exceedingly proud of what we have accomplished together."

Larouche says she plans to continue working with the organization's foundation "to promote the team in the community."

Rooke tells CTV News the Alouettes aren't closing the door on an eventual return for the cheerleaders, "but that will be a decision for another time."

The Montreal Alouettes team was made up of 32 women and men who performed on the field and greeted fans before games.