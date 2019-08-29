

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





Montreal filmmaker Andrew Andreoli has produced a panoramic view of Montreal in a video based on a project that has been lurking in his mind for three years.

"Initially, I had only planned to produce a brief “highlight reel” of the city; the more I filmed, the more I realized that simply wouldn’t do - that I wouldn’t be satisfied unless I did something bigger," he wrote on YouTube describing Montreal 360.

The film, which begins with CHOM 97.7 host Terry DiMonte, is aimed at satisfying both the tourist's eye and the seasoned veteran of the city, the filmmaker said.

"I made sure to avoid creating an outright tourist video by including hidden gems (of which Montreal has an endless amount) and little sights that caught my eye along the way. If this video achieves anything, I hope it purveys a sense of what makes Montreal so magical," he wrote.