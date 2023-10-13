Montembeault in net for Habs' first game at Bell Centre

Samuel Montembeault didn't get to start the Canadiens' season in net, but he'll defend his team's net when he makes his Montreal debut on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Some analysts say Montembeault won the Habs' starting job with his performances at the end of last season and then by helping Canada win gold at the World Championship.

However, Jake Allen was between the pipes against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday when the Habs lost 6-5 in a shootout.

On Friday, Montembeault said he was obviously happy to be playing in the Habs' home opener for the first time in his career.

But the question remains: would he have preferred to play the first game of the season or the first game at the Bell Centre?

"Both," said Montembeault, bursting into laughter. "But in Montreal, it will be so electrifying at the Bell Centre. I can't wait. It'll be our first 'real' home game since April. It's going to be exciting."

The 26-year-old Quebecer insisted, however, that he was comfortable with the three-goalie waltz to start the season.

"We have three good goalies, and I'm fine with that," said Montembeault. "I see it as if I'd had a bit more time to prepare for my first game. I've been able to work with Eric (Raymond, the goalkeeping coach). I'm looking forward to tomorrow (Saturday)."

Cayden Primeau is the Habs' third netminder.

Rarely talkative on the subject of his goalkeepers, head coach Martin St-Louis didn't say much on Friday when asked about the thinking behind the decision to send Montembeault in front of the net against the Blackhawks.

"There's nothing in particular behind this decision," he said. "It's going to be a long season and we're counting on three goalkeepers. He'll be playing the next game."

It might have been different if Allen or Montembeault had shone during the camp, but both had disastrous statistics, with averages over 4.00 and efficiency rates below .860.

"I think I did very well in the intra-squad games," said Montembeault, commenting on his performances during the camp. "But in the preseason matches, I always gave away an unlucky goal or a goal I'd like to see again. It's important to eliminate those this season."

MATHESON'S COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT ON SPOTLIGHT

Defenceman Mike Matheson has been awarded the Jean Beliveau Award for the 2022-23 season. The award is presented to the Canadiens player who has distinguished himself the most through his actions and generosity in the community.

"It's really special, even if we don't do it to receive this recognition," said Matheson. "But it's still a great honour to be associated with a name like that. It's special for a guy from Montreal."

Matheson is an ambassador for the Champions for Life Foundation, which promotes physical activity and healthy lifestyles among children.

Béliveau's widow, Élise, was on hand at the CN Sports Complex on Friday to present Matheson with the trophy. The trophy is accompanied by a $25,000 donation from the Canadiens Children's Foundation to an organization of the honoured player's choice.

