Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Toronto -

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams Wednesday.

After the Leafs and Canadiens traded chances in the 3-on-3 extra period, Marner moved in on Jake Allen and fired upstairs on Toronto's third attempt before Ilya Samsonov stopped Kirby Dach at the other end to seal it.

Auston Matthews, with the 300th, 301st and 302nd goals of his career for his eighth career hat trick, William Nylander, with a goal and an assist, and Noah Gregor scored in regulation for Toronto.

Samsonov made 19 saves in regulation and overtime.

John Tavares had three assists, while John Klingberg, in his first game with the Leafs, chipped in with two.

Alex Newhook, with two, Cole Caufield, Jake Evans and Jesse Ylonen replied for Montreal. Allen stopped 37 shots. Dach added two assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.