MONTREAL -- Molson Coors Beverage Co. beat expectations as its net income nearly doubled in its latest quarter on its best revenue growth in more than a decade.

The Colorado and Montreal-based company says it earned US$388.6 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from US$195 million or 90 cents per share a year earlier.

Underlying earnings for the three months ended June 30 were US$348.8 million or $1.58 per share, compared with US$337.3 million or $1.55 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Molson Coors, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenues increased 17 per cent to US$2.94 billion from US$2.5 billion in the prior year's quarter on higher volumes.

The company was expected to post US$1.34 per share in underlying earnings on US$2.8 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company says it is quadrupling its production in Canada of hard seltzer, a popular alcoholic beverage category.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July. 29, 2021