Molson Coors posts largest revenue growth in a decade on higher volumes
In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo products from the Mondelez International family of brands, Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer rest together, in Walpole, Mass. olson Coors Canada, the business arm of Molson Coors Brewing Co., says it has entered into a joint venture to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne
MONTREAL -- Molson Coors Beverage Co. beat expectations as its net income nearly doubled in its latest quarter on its best revenue growth in more than a decade.
The Colorado and Montreal-based company says it earned US$388.6 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from US$195 million or 90 cents per share a year earlier.
Underlying earnings for the three months ended June 30 were US$348.8 million or $1.58 per share, compared with US$337.3 million or $1.55 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Molson Coors, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenues increased 17 per cent to US$2.94 billion from US$2.5 billion in the prior year's quarter on higher volumes.
The company was expected to post US$1.34 per share in underlying earnings on US$2.8 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
The company says it is quadrupling its production in Canada of hard seltzer, a popular alcoholic beverage category.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July. 29, 2021