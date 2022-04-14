Mohawk Council of Kahnawake in preliminary talks to host crypto-mining company on servers
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is in preliminary talks to host a cryptocurrency-mining company on its server space, a Council Chief said in an interview Tuesday morning, in an effort to generate more own-source revenue for the community.
"We don't exactly know yet" what the bottom line could be for the community, except that "it absolutely looks positive for us," said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Mike Delisle. "We’ll know more over the next couple of weeks."
The deal would see the MCK rent space on its Mohawk Internet Technology servers to digital asset-mining corporation Pow.Re, Delisle said, but nothing is official.
"We'll know more over the next couple of weeks. We’re not there (on a deal) yet. There are a lot of loose ends to tie up. – aspects of the business need to be further defined before we can come to an agreement," Delisle clarified.
Delisle said another aspect to consider is the request that has to be made to Hydro-Quebec for increased power supply to the servers, Delisle said.
If the Hydro-Quebec request goes through, the MCK will provide a letter of support to the company and will allow the company to set up shop on its servers at MIT.
"We don't know exactly how it’s going to look just yet, but there are different scenarios we are examining," he said.
Crypto-mining is a process wherein cryptocurrency miners race to verify online cryptocurrency transactions. The miner that wins the 'race' to verify the transaction is rewarded with some amount of the currency and/or transaction fees. The process requires powerful computers and software and increased energy to servers.
Delisle said any deal that comes out of these preliminary discussions was the result of a number of meetings over the last few months and that the one similarity is that they will be hosted on the server a lot like the community's online-gaming industry.
"We would merely be the hosts, as we are with online gaming," said Delisle, who said the community has been looking to diversify its sources of revenue since Internet gaming rose in popularity in 1999.
- This report by Iori:wase / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published on April 14, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the New York subway shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose medically-assisted death after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern
Five communities within the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario have signed a historic agreement with the federal government that would see them move away from the Indian Act and into self-governance.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Afghan journalist waiting months to come to Canada
With his eyes set on Canada, Afghan journalist Ziar Khan Yaad's financial situation has grown more dire, months after finishing his application to come under the federal government's resettlement program.
Anti-COVID shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves.
Toronto
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
Toronto Mayor John Tory tests positive for COVID-19
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Questions remain about N.B. school-bus incident that left girl with serious injuries
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect London-Middlesex and surrounding areas
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario on Thursday.
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to give Ring of Fire Update
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be giving an update on the Ring of Fire mineral deposits in northern Ontario at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose medically-assisted death after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man suffering from gunshot wound limps from CTrain station into the Beltline
An early morning shooting has sent one man to hospital.
-
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of Easter long weekend
BC Ferries is facing a number of cancellations ahead of the long weekend due to a mechanical issue on one vessel.
-
Cop could face charges after man gets 'serious dog bite injuries' during arrest, police watchdog says
A B.C. police officer could face charges in connection to an arrest where a suspect reportedly got "serious dog bite injuries" while being taken into custody.
-
Overrun with rabbits, Surrey animal shelter seeks foster home volunteers
As Easter approaches, the City of Surrey is looking for volunteers who can provide foster homes for rabbits.
Edmonton
-
Whitemud Drive reopens near Quesnell Bridge after crash, man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed Whitemud Drive's southbound lanes near Quesnell Bridge overnight.
-
Man hospitalized after reported robbery, gunshots in Fort Saskatchewan hotel
A man is in serious condition after a possible robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning warmer for the weekend
Temperature and wind today will be a lot like yesterday. We're starting out in the -10 C range and we'll get to a high near -3 C this afternoon.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to windy conditions.
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
-
Emotional return home for Wheatley residents
Joe and Reija Gruber greeted their neighbor Becky Lam with a big hug Wednesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Record $70M Lotto Max ticket sold to Sask. resident
A Saskatchewan resident is $70 million richer after buying a winning Lotto Max ticket in Alberta, continuing a string of large lottery wins in Saskatchewan over the past six months.
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
-
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
Nearly half of household members become infected with COVID-19 after exposure, study finds
New Canadian research suggests that the transmission of COVID-19 within a household could be more than 50 per cent and that children play a ‘important’ role in its spread through the home.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man receives life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son, parents
A Prince Albert man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the deaths of his parents and seven-year-old son.
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.